Man who inadvertently shot himself becomes 82nd accidental shooting in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man who inadvertently shot himself while travelling along Interstate 440 Tuesday night is the 82nd accidental shooting in Tennessee.

Now the Safe Tennessee Project says the 81st accidental shooting of teen in Wilson County should remind all parents to secure their weapons.

Edward Tillman, 16, survived a potentially fatal gunshot wound to the neck Tuesday night after he was shot in the neck while two of his friends where handling a gun.

Wilson County Sheriff’s officials said charges are possible in the case, but none have been filed yet.

Tillman is the 81st person accidentally shot in Tennessee in 2016. The state ranks fourth in the nation for accidental shootings, according to the Safe Tennessee Project.

The organization said unintentional shootings are plaguing Tennessee even as state lawmakers pass laws that allow guns in more places.

So far in 2016, 43 adults and 21 children have been injured in unintentional shootings, and 29 children and 49 adults have died.

That is compared to 10 children killed and 4 adults killed in 2015.

The organization has pushed for laws that hold gun owners responsible if they do not properly secure their firearms and a child shoots another child or themselves.

The organization tried to pass Makayla’s Law, which did not pass the General Assembly.

The law is named for Makayla Dyer, an 8-year-old girl shot and killed by an 11-year-old boy reportedly because she would not allow him to play with her new puppy.

The law would have held parents accountable if a child accessed a firearm that was not secured and shot/killed someone else. That would include unintentional shootings.

The Safe Tennessee Project plans to bring the bill back during the next session, though it will be modified.