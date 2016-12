CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Two people were injured Wednesday morning in a single-vehicle crash on Dunbar Cave Road in front of a golf course.

Clarksville police say the driver was flown to Vanderbuilt University Medical Center and a passenger was transported by ambulance to Tennova hospital.

Dunbar Cave Road is blocked from Wingate Drive to Highway 374.

Authorities say the road may remain blocked for an hour or longer. Drivers are urged to find alternate routes.