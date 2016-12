CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A 15-year-old girl was severely injured in a crash on the grounds of the West Creek schools in Clarksville.

Police say the single-car crash happened at 4 p.m. Wednesday off Preachers Mill Road.

The victim sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

Neither her name nor an update on her condition was released.

This is an ongoing investigation. There is no further information at this time.