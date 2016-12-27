What you can and can’t bring to Nashville’s New Year’s Eve bash

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The city of Nashville has released a complete list of permitted and prohibited items for Jack Daniel’s Music City Midnight: New Year’s Eve in Nashville.

Permitted items

Personal cameras

Handheld, personal-sized umbrellas (up to 36 inches)

Small bags with maximum measurement of 16” by 10” by 4”

Prohibited items

No chairs of any type

No guns, knives, other weapons or dangerous devices of any kind

No coolers

No backpacks or luggage

No outside alcoholic beverages (only alcoholic beverages purchased from a designated official event vendor are permitted)

No illegal drugs

No fireworks

No laser pointers

No pets (service animals are permitted)

No pop-up tents

No beach or pole-style umbrellas

No wagons or pull-carts

No drones or other remote-controlled aerial devices

No inserting stakes, poles or any other objects into the ground or use of ropes, cords, tape, etc. to reserve space.

No unauthorized vending, sales, sampling or solicitation (event-credentialed vendors permitted)

No unauthorized personal transport devices, including bicycles, rollerblades, skateboards, Segways, golf carts, mopeds, etc. (event-credentialed golf carts and other transport devices permitted)

No pedicabs or pedal taverns

No unauthorized amplification devices that would disrupt event production, including handheld megaphones

No performances or demonstrations of any type unless authorized by event (event credentials required)

No hammocks or attaching anything to any park structures or trees

No audio recorders or video cameras.