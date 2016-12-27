What you can and can’t bring to Nashville’s New Year’s Eve bash

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The city of Nashville has released a complete list of permitted and prohibited items for Jack Daniel’s Music City Midnight: New Year’s Eve in Nashville.

Permitted items

  • Personal cameras
  • Handheld, personal-sized umbrellas (up to 36 inches)
  • Small bags with maximum measurement of 16” by 10” by 4”

Prohibited items

  • No chairs of any type
  • No guns, knives, other weapons or dangerous devices of any kind
  • No coolers
  • No backpacks or luggage
  • No outside alcoholic beverages (only alcoholic beverages purchased from a designated official event vendor are permitted)
  • No illegal drugs
  • No fireworks
  • No laser pointers
  • No pets (service animals are permitted)
  • No pop-up tents
  • No beach or pole-style umbrellas
  • No wagons or pull-carts
  • No drones or other remote-controlled aerial devices
  • No inserting stakes, poles or any other objects into the ground or use of ropes, cords, tape, etc. to reserve space.
  • No unauthorized vending, sales, sampling or solicitation (event-credentialed vendors permitted)
  • No unauthorized personal transport devices, including bicycles, rollerblades, skateboards, Segways, golf carts, mopeds, etc. (event-credentialed golf carts and other transport devices permitted)
  • No pedicabs or pedal taverns
  • No unauthorized amplification devices that would disrupt event production, including handheld megaphones
  • No performances or demonstrations of any type unless authorized by event (event credentials required)
  • No hammocks or attaching anything to any park structures or trees
  • No audio recorders or video cameras.