WEMA volunteer firefighter charged with solicitation of a minor

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A volunteer firefighter has been arrested and charged with solicitation of minor.

Matthew Patterson was arrested on Dec. 23 and booked into the Wilson County jail.

Wilson County detectives began investigating the 31-year-old after they were given an investigative lead from the United States Department of Homeland Security.

“This is yet another reminder of the danger that our children face in today’s digital age. It is your duty and responsibility as a parent to maintain and closely monitor any type of electronic device that your child uses,” stated Sheriff Robert Bryan. “Parents are reminded that there are predators constantly looking for an opportunity to take advantage of the innocence a child.”

Patterson is a volunteer firefighter with the Wilson County Emergency Management Agency.