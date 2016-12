LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A car fire shut down part of Interstate 24 westbound in Rutherford County Tuesday morning.

Investigators told News 2 the fire involved a wrong way driver and was first reported at 3:16 a.m.

They told News 2 that the driver of car could have gone the wrong way on I-24 for as many as 20 miles.

The crash occurred near the Waldron Road exit in La Vergne.

The scene was cleared at around 5 a.m.