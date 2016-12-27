Rocketown, YMCA can help with winter break teen boredom

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – According to police in cities that had large fights in malls, the culprit was teen boredom.

News 2 went to Nashville’s Rocketown, which is a teen center that’s open for any youth from any walks of life with access to a public bus route.

The facility has a skate park, basketball courts, and it is completely free to hang out.

Teenagers can come to the safe space, visit with other people their age, and stay out of trouble—for the most part.

We spoke to a staffer who says fights do happen—but they can nip it in the bud pretty quickly.

Some YMCAs also have teen centers your kids can join for as little as $20 a month. There’s one at the Margaret Maddox center in East Nashville as well as the YMCA in Green Hills.

They’re usually open when other places may not be.