Parking and transportation details for Nashville’s New Year’s Eve celebration

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Local authorities have released parking and transportation details for this weekend’s Jack Daniel’s Music City Midnight: New Year’s Eve in Nashville.

DOWNTOWN PARKING

To locate parking downtown, visit www.parkitdowntown.com.

The Historic Buena Vista Neighborhood will have parking at the southwest corner of Tenth Avenue North and Scovel Street with all proceeds going to its community association for beautification and other community purposes.

TAXI STAND

Taxis can drop off and pick up attendees on Rosa Parks Boulevard near the Nashville Farmers’ Market.

RIDE-SHARING

Pick-up and drop-off on Fifth Avenue between Harrison and Jefferson Street. Uber also will operate on Junior Gilliam Way between Fifth and Sixth Avenue. Uber is the official ride-share partner and is offering new users their first ride free. Use code NASHNYE to get your first ride free, up to $20.

GRAND AVENUE

Arrive to Music City Midnight safely and in style with Grand Avenue. The perfect transportation for a wonderful and worry-free New Year’s Eve. Contact Grand Avenue at 615-714-5466 or visit grandavenueworldwide.com.

SOBER RIDE

The Davidson County Sheriff’s Office will offer Sober Ride service to anyone needing a free ride home from the event. They should go to the Sober Ride tent located at Fourth Avenue North and Harrison Street from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m.

TRANSIT

MTA Buses: All MTA buses will be free starting at 9 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 31 until 2:30 a.m. on Jan. 1. Additionally, MTA will offer free Downtown Music City Circuit service and shuttles to the event site at the Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park.

Bus Service

MTA bus service will operate on its regular Saturday schedule with free extended service from 9 p.m. on New Year’s Eve until 2:30 a.m. on Jan. 1 on 15 routes. Passengers who wish to ride downtown should confirm that their route will be running during MTA’s extended service. Route information is available at nashvillemta.org. Customers also can get more information by using MTA’s real-time information, which will be available until midnight on Dec. 31, or by calling MTA Customer Care at (615) 862-5950.

Free Downtown Circuit and Bicentennial Mall Shuttle

The Blue and Green Downtown Circuits will run on a regular schedule until 6:15 p.m. (free service every 15 minutes). From 6:15 p.m. until 2:30 a.m. the Green Circuit will run its usual Gulch route with stops at Fifth and Commerce at the Renaissance Nashville Hotel and at Music City Central transit station before going to Bicentennial Mall. The Blue Circuit also will run between Commerce and Bicentennial Mall. Pick-up and drop-off on James Robertson Parkway between Sixth and Seventh Avenue.

Music City Star: RTA’s New Year’s Eve train will arrive at downtown’s Riverfront Station at 5:09 p.m. An allotment of 650 tickets is available at a cost of $15, plus a $1 processing fee, at ticketsnashville.com. Passengers can take the free Downtown Circuit or any MTA service from Second Avenue to Music City Central. They could also choose to walk to Bicentennial Mall. After 6:15 p.m. customers will need to catch a Blue Circuit bus at 5th Avenue and Commerce Street.

PARK AND RIDE

Free Park and Ride lots are available at the following locations (Please visit nashvillemta.org and visitmusiccity.com for additional information.):

Global Mall at the Crossings – served by routes 15 and 55.

Hillwood (at Nashville West shopping center on Charlotte Pike) – served by routes 10 and 50.

Dollar General at Hickory Plaza – served by route 52.

Kmart on Gallatin Pike (between Walton Lane and Briley Parkway) – served by routes 26, 34 and 56

Vanderbilt lots on Natchez Trace – served by routes 3 and 5.