Nashville’s New Year’s Eve celebration schedule

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Here is a list of events planned for this weekend’s Jack Daniel’s Music City Midnight: New Year’s Eve in Nashville.
Event Schedule for Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016
4:00 p.m. Event site activated
DJ DU
6:15 p.m. “Music Note” raised at Jack Daniel’s Stage with Mayor Megan Barry and Fisk Jubilee Singers®
6:30 p.m. Fisk Jubilee Singers®
6:50 p.m. DJ Robert Luke
6:55 p.m. Charlie Worsham
7:35 p.m. DJ Robert Luke
7:50 p.m. Moon Taxi
8:30 p.m. DJ Robert Luke
8:45 p.m. A Thousand Horses
9:25 p.m. DJ Robert Luke
9:45 p.m. Styx
10:40 p.m. DJ DU
11:00 p.m. Keith Urban
Midnight Countdown and Music Note Drop with pyrotechnics and confetti. Five-minute fireworks show at midnight. Keith Urban will continue until 12:35 a.m.