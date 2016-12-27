Nashville’s New Year’s Eve celebration schedule

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Here is a list of events planned for this weekend’s Jack Daniel’s Music City Midnight: New Year’s Eve in Nashville.

Event Schedule for Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016

4:00 p.m. Event site activated

DJ DU

6:15 p.m. “Music Note” raised at Jack Daniel’s Stage with Mayor Megan Barry and Fisk Jubilee Singers®

6:30 p.m. Fisk Jubilee Singers®

6:50 p.m. DJ Robert Luke

6:55 p.m. Charlie Worsham

7:35 p.m. DJ Robert Luke

7:50 p.m. Moon Taxi

8:30 p.m. DJ Robert Luke

8:45 p.m. A Thousand Horses

9:25 p.m. DJ Robert Luke

9:45 p.m. Styx

10:40 p.m. DJ DU

11:00 p.m. Keith Urban

Midnight Countdown and Music Note Drop with pyrotechnics and confetti. Five-minute fireworks show at midnight. Keith Urban will continue until 12:35 a.m.