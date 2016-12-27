Nashville group calls for leaders to help stop the violence

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Nashville has seen 11 homicides in the month of December alone and has surpassed last year’s totals with four days left to go.

So far in 2016, there have been 83 homicides, surpassing a total of 79 for 2015.

As the end of of the year approaches, community members are having a city-wide meeting to call for an end to gun violence across the city.

Partners in the Struggle is hosting the meeting at 6 p.m. at McNairy Hill United Primitive Baptist Church, which is located at 2208 Hermosa Street in North Nashville.

Two of the victims this year have been teenagers. The most recent is 16-year-old Ricky Hambrick, who was shot and killed in the Bordeaux area on Dec. 20. There has been no arrest in his case.

“We have got to stop this violence in our community,” Earl Jordan with Partners in the Struggle said. “Just this month we have had 11 people killed and its got to stop.”

Jordan is asking everyone who attends Tuesday’s gathering to wear a black shirt to signify the mourning of family members left behind and to call attention to the black-on-black crime that is plaguing Nashville.

Anyone with information about the unsolved murders in Nashville should call Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.