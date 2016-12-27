Metro police seek female suspect in attempted robbery

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are working to identify the woman who reportedly attempted to rob the Subway at 3010 Dickerson Pike on Monday.

Authorities said the woman entered the business at 5:20 p.m. wearing a red cap and gray scarf covering part of her face.

She demanded money from employees, who refused.

Metro police said she reached in her waistband area, but no weapon was seen. She fled empty handed, possibly in a black four-door Nissan car.

The suspect is approximately 5 feet 8 inches tall with a stocky build.

Anyone who recognizes her from surveillance photos is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.