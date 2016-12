NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro detectives are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 69-year-old man with Alzheimer’s.

Eddie Sanford Jr. was last seen last Saturday on Christmas Eve at his D.B. Todd Boulevard apartment.

A friend reported him missing this afternoon.

Sanford is a 5-foot-6 black man who weighs 170 pounds. He does not have a phone or a car.

Anyone who has information regarding Sanford’s whereabouts is urged to contact 615-862-7329.