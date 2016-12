FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – Franklin police are working to identify the man whole a case of Budweiser and cigarettes from Kroger.

Police didn’t say when the crime happened but said it took place at the store on Columbia Avenue.

Crime Stoppers are offering a cash reward for information on his identity.

Anyone who recognizes him should call 615-794-4000. Callers will remain anonymous.

