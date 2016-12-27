Man surrenders 20 dogs to Montgomery County Animal Control

There are two videos inside this story. Click here to view both from the News 2 app.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Montgomery County Animal Control officers took more than 20 Pekingese dogs from a Clarksville man’s home Tuesday afternoon.

The man had called Animal Control and told them he needed help.

“It took a big step for him to surrender them to us to where we can get them in good homes now,” said Jessica Cook, the officer handling the case.

The dogs are between the ages of two and 15 years old.

“His daughter brought out each dog and we brought them out to the trucks. He is also going to donate some crates to us. It was sad because he didn’t want to let them go,” said Cook.

Animal Control workers promised the man the dogs would go to animal rescue groups so they will not be euthanized.

The shelter directer told News 2 a lot of preparation went into making a smooth transition for the dogs.

“This actually takes quite a bit of planning. We had to have cage space, we had to schedule with a vet, we had to schedule with groomers, we had to make sure we had enough staff here to take care of the animals,” said Jeanette Farrell, the director of Montgomery County Animal Care and Control.

When Animal Control officers arrive to the home, they realized some of the doges were in worse condition than they originally thought.

This is a case Montgomery County Animal Control has been pursuing for about two years. Neighbors first alerted officers about the situation.

“He actually has received quite a few complaints from the community they would call and check the welfare of his dogs. We got him in compliance with shelter and rabies, he became a good dog owner and in compliance but this time he did come to us for help,” said Farrell.

Animal Control officers are calling this a very unusual case. It is rare for someone to reach out to them for help.

The shelter is working with rescue groups on the case. If you would like to adopt one of the Pekingeses dogs, contact Montgomery County Animal Care and Control at 931-648-5750.