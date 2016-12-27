Man starts GoFundMe page to ‘protect Betty White from 2016’

(WFLA) – A South Carolina man is determined to protect actress Betty White from the year that has seen so many celebrity deaths.

Demetrious Hrysikos vows to “fly to where ever Betty White is and keep her safe till Jan 1, 2017.”

Realizing Ms. White may find this a bit creepy, Hrysikos goes in to the real reason he created the page: to raise money for a Spartanburg theater to “help craft new stars of stage and screen.”

WFLA spoke with Hrysikos about why he set up the fundraising page.

“After the passing of Carrie Fisher, I just wanted to try to make people smile with a joke and maybe do some good,” Hrysikos said.

Hrysikos said he is a big David Bowie, Prince, and Gene Wilder fan, all who have tragically passed away in 2016 along with Fisher.

“So I started the page, not expecting all this, but glad it happened. Any money I raise to help new budding artists gets some good out of a bad situation is a win, I think.”

Hrysikos mentions in an update to the page that he wants donations to “ensure a better 2017 for the arts.”

So far, the Go Fund Me page has reached $618 of Hrysikos’s $2,000 goal to benefit the Spartanburg Little Theater. The campaign has been shared almost 3,000 times in less than 10 hours.