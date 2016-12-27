Man charged with aggravated assault after stabbing

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man was arrested Monday night, accused of stabbing another man with a kitchen knife outside a south Nashville home.
According to an arrest warrant, 27-year-old Torrie Shack got into an altercation with another man in the 3300 block of Mimosa Drive.
The two men were reportedly arguing over a woman who Shack was dating, who was the ex-girlfriend of the other man.
Shack allegedly went inside the home and retrieved a kitchen knife.
He returned outside and then stabbed the other man in the back.
The male victim was taken to Vanderbilt Medical Center.
Shack was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and his bond was set at $10,000.
He is due in court on Wednesday.