Man charged with aggravated assault after stabbing

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man was arrested Monday night, accused of stabbing another man with a kitchen knife outside a south Nashville home.

According to an arrest warrant, 27-year-old Torrie Shack got into an altercation with another man in the 3300 block of Mimosa Drive.

The two men were reportedly arguing over a woman who Shack was dating, who was the ex-girlfriend of the other man.

Shack allegedly went inside the home and retrieved a kitchen knife.

He returned outside and then stabbed the other man in the back.

The male victim was taken to Vanderbilt Medical Center.

Shack was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and his bond was set at $10,000.

He is due in court on Wednesday.