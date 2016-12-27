Man accused of firing shots at south Nashville home arrested

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police have arrested a man for firing shots at a south Nashville home while three people slept inside.

According to arrest warrants, 18-year-old David A. Ramirez fired shots at a home in the 3900 block of East Ridge Drive early Monday morning.

The people inside the home were reportedly woken up by the gunfire.

Soon after shooting, officers pulled over a gray Dodge truck matching the description of the suspect vehicle.

According to warrants, Ramirez was sitting in the front passenger seat of the truck.There was ammo on his seat and a gun underneath it.

The gun’s serial numbers had reportedly been removed.

Ramirez was charged with three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

He was also charged with unlawful possession of a weapon. His bond was asset at $77,500, and he is due in court on Wednesday.