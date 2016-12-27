LIST: Road closures for Nashville’s New Year’s Eve

Close Sidewalks on Junior Gilliam Way (5th Avenue North to Gravel Alley) — closed for set-up as needed; otherwise to remain open for pedestrian access (REOPEN Monday, January 2, 2017 by 5pm)

Close Northside Sidewalks on Harrison Street (7th Avenue North to 6th Avenue North) — closed for set-up as needed (REOPEN Monday, January 2, 2017 by 5pm)

Close Junior Gilliam Way from 5th Avenue North to Gravel Alley (REOPEN on Monday, January 2, 2017 by 5pm)

Close Gravel Alley from Jefferson Street to Junior Gilliam Way ((REOPEN on Monday, January 2, 2017 by 5pm)

Close Jackson Street from 6th Avenue North to 7th Avenue North (REOPEN on Friday, December 23, 2016 by 5pm)

Close 6th Avenue North from Harrison Street to Jefferson Street (REOPEN on Friday, December 23, 2016 by 5pm)

Close Parking Lanes on 7th Avenue South from Harrison Street to Jefferson Street (REMOVE CONES on Sunday, January 1, 2017 at 5pm)

Close Sidewalks on Jackson Street (7th Avenue North to 6th Avenue North) — closed for set-up as needed; otherwise to remain open for pedestrian access (REOPEN Monday, January 2, 2017 by 6am)

Close Sidewalks on 7th Avenue North (Jefferson Street to Harrison Street) — closed for set-up as needed; otherwise to remain open for pedestrian access (REOPEN Sunday, January 1, 2017 by 5pm)

Close Sidewalks on 6th Avenue North (Harrison Street to Jefferson Street) — closed for set-up as needed; otherwise to remain open for pedestrian access (REOPEN Tuesday, January 3, 2017 by 5pm)

Close Jackson Street from 6th Avenue North to 7th Avenue North (REOPEN on Tuesday, January 3, 2017 by 5pm)

Close 7th Avenue North from Harrison Street to Jefferson Street (REOPEN on Sunday, January 1, 2017 by 5pm)

Close Sidewalks on Harrison Street (8th Avenue North to 7th Avenue North) — closed for set-up as needed; otherwise to remain open for pedestrian access (REOPEN Sunday, January 1, 2017 by 6am)

Cover all “NO PARKING 6AM to 6PM”, “LOADING ZONE”, “PARKING BY PERMIT ONLY” or “NO PARKING” signs on James Robertson Parkway (8th Avenue to 5th Avenue) — NO PARKING (through Sunday, January 1, 2017) (REMOVE COVERS Sunday, January 1, 2017)

Cover all “NO PARKING 6AM to 6PM”, “LOADING ZONE”, “PARKING BY PERMIT ONLY” or “NO PARKING” signs on Commerce Street (8th Avenue to 5th Avenue) — NO PARKING (through Sunday, January 1, 2017) (REMOVE COVERS Sunday, January 1, 2017)

Cover all “NO PARKING 6AM to 6PM”, “LOADING ZONE”, “PARKING BY PERMIT ONLY” or “NO PARKING” signs on 5th Avenue (Commerce Street to James Robertson Parkway) — NO PARKING (through Sunday, January 1, 2017) (REMOVE COVERS Sunday, January 1, 2017)

Cover all “NO PARKING 6AM to 6PM”, “LOADING ZONE”, “PARKING BY PERMIT ONLY” or “NO PARKING” signs on 8th Avenue (Commerce Street to James Robertson Parkway) — NO PARKING (through Sunday, January 1, 2017) (REMOVE COVERS Sunday, January 1, 2017)

Bag all meters on Commerce Street (8th Avenue to 5th Avenue) — NO PARKING (REMOVE BAGS Sunday, January 1 2017)

Bag all meters on 5th Avenue (James Robertson Parkway to Commerce Street) — NO PARKING (REMOVE BAGS Sunday, January 1, 2017)

7:00am