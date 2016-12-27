LIST: Road closures for Nashville’s New Year’s Eve

|Monday, December 19, 2016
|7:00am
|Close Parking Lanes on 6th Avenue North from Harrison Street to Jefferson Street (REOPEN on Tuesday, January 3, 2017 by 5pm)
Close 6th Avenue North from Harrison Street to Jefferson Street (REOPEN on Friday, December 23, 2016 by 5pm)
Close Jackson Street from 6th Avenue North to 7th Avenue North (REOPEN on Friday, December 23, 2016 by 5pm)
Close Gravel Alley from Jefferson Street to Junior Gilliam Way ((REOPEN on Monday, January 2, 2017 by 5pm)
Close Junior Gilliam Way from 5th Avenue North to Gravel Alley (REOPEN on Monday, January 2, 2017 by 5pm)
Close Northside Sidewalks on Harrison Street (7th Avenue North to 6th Avenue North) — closed for set-up as needed (REOPEN Monday, January 2, 2017 by 5pm)
Close Sidewalks on Junior Gilliam Way (5th Avenue North to Gravel Alley) — closed for set-up as needed; otherwise to remain open for pedestrian access (REOPEN Monday, January 2, 2017 by 5pm)
|Tuesday, December 27, 2016
|6:00am
|Close 6th Avenue North from Harrison Street to Jefferson Street (REOPEN on Tuesday, January 3, 2017 by 5pm)
Close 7th Avenue North from Harrison Street to Jefferson Street (REOPEN on Sunday, January 1, 2017 by 5pm)
Close Jackson Street from 6th Avenue North to 7th Avenue North (REOPEN on Tuesday, January 3, 2017 by 5pm)
Close Sidewalks on 6th Avenue North (Harrison Street to Jefferson Street) — closed for set-up as needed; otherwise to remain open for pedestrian access (REOPEN Tuesday, January 3, 2017 by 5pm)
Close Sidewalks on 7th Avenue North (Jefferson Street to Harrison Street) — closed for set-up as needed; otherwise to remain open for pedestrian access (REOPEN Sunday, January 1, 2017 by 5pm)
Close Sidewalks on Jackson Street (7th Avenue North to 6th Avenue North) — closed for set-up as needed; otherwise to remain open for pedestrian access (REOPEN Monday, January 2, 2017 by 6am)
Close Parking Lanes on 7th Avenue South from Harrison Street to Jefferson Street (REMOVE CONES on Sunday, January 1, 2017 at 5pm)
|Friday, December 30, 2016
|6:00am
|Close Sidewalks on 5th Avenue North (James Robertson Parkway to Jefferson Street) — closed for set-up as needed; otherwise to remain open for pedestrian access (REOPEN Sunday, January 1, 2017 by 6am)
Close Sidewalks on Harrison Street (8th Avenue North to 7th Avenue North) — closed for set-up as needed; otherwise to remain open for pedestrian access (REOPEN Sunday, January 1, 2017 by 6am)
|5:00pm
|Bag all meters on 8th Avenue (James Robertson Parkway to Commerce Street) — NO PARKING (REMOVE BAGS Sunday, January 1, 2017)
Bag all meters on 5th Avenue (James Robertson Parkway to Commerce Street) — NO PARKING (REMOVE BAGS Sunday, January 1, 2017)
Bag all meters on Commerce Street (8th Avenue to 5th Avenue) — NO PARKING (REMOVE BAGS Sunday, January 1 2017)
Cover all “NO PARKING 6AM to 6PM”, “LOADING ZONE”, “PARKING BY PERMIT ONLY” or “NO PARKING” signs on 8th Avenue (Commerce Street to James Robertson Parkway) — NO PARKING (through Sunday, January 1, 2017) (REMOVE COVERS Sunday, January 1, 2017)
Cover all “NO PARKING 6AM to 6PM”, “LOADING ZONE”, “PARKING BY PERMIT ONLY” or “NO PARKING” signs on 5th Avenue (Commerce Street to James Robertson Parkway) — NO PARKING (through Sunday, January 1, 2017) (REMOVE COVERS Sunday, January 1, 2017)
Cover all “NO PARKING 6AM to 6PM”, “LOADING ZONE”, “PARKING BY PERMIT ONLY” or “NO PARKING” signs on Commerce Street (8th Avenue to 5th Avenue) — NO PARKING (through Sunday, January 1, 2017) (REMOVE COVERS Sunday, January 1, 2017)
Cover all “NO PARKING 6AM to 6PM”, “LOADING ZONE”, “PARKING BY PERMIT ONLY” or “NO PARKING” signs on James Robertson Parkway (8th Avenue to 5th Avenue) — NO PARKING (through Sunday, January 1, 2017) (REMOVE COVERS Sunday, January 1, 2017)
|Saturday, December 31, 2016
|7:00am
|Close Harrison Street from 7th Avenue North to 6th Avenue North (REOPEN on Sunday, January 1, 2017 by 6am)
Close Harrison Street from 8th Avenue North to 7th Avenue North (REOPEN on Sunday, January 1, 2017 by 6am)
Close Harrison Street from 6th Avenue North to 5th Avenue North (REOPEN on Sunday, January 1, 2017 by 6am)
Close 6th Avenue North from James Robertson Parkway to Harrison Street (REOPEN on Sunday, January 1, 2017 by 6am)
Close 7th Avenue North from James Robertson Parkway to Harrison Street (REOPEN on Sunday, January 1, 2017 by 6am)
Close Parking Lane on James Robertson Parkway (4th Avenue to 8th Avenue) — NO PARKING (REMOVE CONES Sunday, January 1 2017 at 5am)
Close Sidewalks on Jefferson Street (3rd Avenue North to 8th Avenue North) — closed for set-up as needed; otherwise to remain open for pedestrian access (REOPEN Sunday, January 1, 2017 by 6am)
Close Southside Sidewalks on Harrison Street (7th Avenue North to 6th Avenue North) — closed for set-up as needed; otherwise to remain open for pedestrian access (REOPEN Sunday, January 1, 2017 by 6am)
Close Sidewalks on Harrison Street (6th Avenue North to 3rd Avenue North) — closed for set-up as needed; otherwise to remain open for pedestrian access (REOPEN Sunday, January 1, 2017 by 6am)
Close Sidewalks on James Robertson Parkway (3rd Avenue North to 8th Avenue North) — closed for set-up as needed; otherwise to remain open for pedestrian access (REOPEN Sunday, January 1, 2017 by 6am)
Close Sidewalks on Junior Gilliam Way (3rd Avenue North to 5th Avenue North) — closed for set-up as needed; otherwise to remain open for pedestrian access (REOPEN Sunday, January 1, 2017 by 6am)
Close Sidewalks on 3rd Avenue North (James Robertson Parkway to Jefferson Street) — closed for set-up as needed; otherwise to remain open for pedestrian access (REOPEN Sunday, January 1, 2017 by 6am)
Close Sidewalks on 4th Avenue North (3rd Avenue North to Harrison Street) — closed for set-up as needed; otherwise to remain open for pedestrian access (REOPEN Sunday, January 1, 2017 by 6am)
Close Sidewalks on 4th Avenue North (Joe Gilliam Way to Jefferson Street) — closed for set-up as needed; otherwise to remain open for pedestrian access (REOPEN Sunday, January 1, 2017 by 6am)
Close Sidewalks on 6th Avenue North (James Robertson Parkway to Harrison Street) — closed for set-up as needed; otherwise to remain open for pedestrian access (REOPEN Sunday, January 1, 2017 by 6am)
Close Sidewalks on 7th Avenue North (James Robertson Parkway to Harrison Street) — closed for set-up as needed; otherwise to remain open for pedestrian access (REOPEN Sunday, January 1, 2017 by 6am)
Close Sidewalks on 8th Avenue North (James Robertson Parkway to Harrison Street) — closed for set-up as needed; otherwise to remain open for pedestrian access (REOPEN Sunday, January 1, 2017 by 6am)
|8:00am
|Close 6th Avenue Horseshoe around Tennessee State Capitol from Charlotte Avenue to Charlotte Avenue (REOPEN Sunday, January 1, 2017 by 4am)
Close Tennessee State Capitol Private Access Drive (REOPEN Sunday, January 1, 2017 by 4am)
Close Tennessee State Capitol Permit Parking Area (REOPEN Sunday, January 1, 2017 by 4am)
|4:00pm
|Close Junior Gilliam Way (3rd Avenue to 5th Avenue) (REOPEN Sunday, January 1, 2017 by 2am)
Close 5th Avenue (James Robertson Parkway to Jefferson Street) (REOPEN Sunday, January 1, 2017 by 2am)
Close Harrison Street (4th Avenue to 5th Avenue) (REOPEN Sunday, January 1, 2017 by 2am)
Close 4th Avenue (North of Harrison Street to Stadium Roundabout) (REOPEN Sunday, January 1, 2017 by 2am)
Close 4th Avenue (At Junior Gilliam Way – Must Exit to Jefferson Street) (REOPEN Sunday, January 1, 2017 by 2am)
Close Sidewalks on 4th Avenue (North of Harrison Street to Stadium Roundabout) — closed for set-up as needed; otherwise to remain open for pedestrian access (REOPEN Sunday, January 1, 2017 by 2am)
|All roads to re-open no later than 5:00pm on Tuesday, January 3, 2017