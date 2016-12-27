Lawrenceburg police arrest man in 2 hit-and-run crashes

LAWRENCEBURG, Tenn. (WKRN) — Lawrenceburg police made an arrest in a hit-and-run crash that earlier this month.

The accident happened in the parking lot of the Walmart on Locust Avenue on Dec. 18 at 7:27 a.m. when a car hit a pedestrian.

The victim suffered minor injuries and was not transported to a hospital.

Authorities later received information the vehicle involved had also been involved in a hit-and-run in Ethridge, Tennessee.

William Hughes, 47, was identified as a suspect in both cases.

He is charged with attempted first-degree murder, three counts of aggravated assault, immediate notice of accident, and leaving the scene of a crash.

Hughes is booked at the Lawrence County jail. He is set to appear on court on Jan. 5, 2017 at 9 a.m.