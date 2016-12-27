I-440 West on-ramp blocked after shooting off Nolensville Road

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A shooting shut down the on-ramp to Interstate 440 at Nolensville Road on Tuesday.

According to police, the fire department originally called in a broken down vehicle on the westbound exit about 8:40 p.m.

When TDOT arrived to help, police say they discovered someone inside the car had been shot.

According to authorities, those inside the car said they were shot at by a passerby while they were parked on the shoulder of I-440.

The victims’ injuries were minor, police said. No further details have been released at this time.

The on-ramp to I-440 West remains closed as of 9:10 p.m. and is expected to reopen at 1 a.m.