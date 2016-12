FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) — Franklin police are seeking a man accused of using a cloned credit card.

Authorities are asking for help from the public in identifying the suspect they say used a cloned credit card to fraudulently purchase $340 in merchandise from Sam’s Club in Franklin.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,000 cash for information on this suspect’s identity.

Tips can be called into 615-794-4000. All callers remain anonymous.