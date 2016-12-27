Franklin police seek Lowe’s tool theft suspect

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) — Franklin police have identified a suspect in the theft of tools from a local Lowe’s store and are now actively searching for the man.

A $1,000 reward has been offered for information that leads to the arrest of Christopher Lanier.

Franklin police say Lanier is wanted for stealing a DeWalt power tool set from the Cool Springs Lowe’s on Dec. 7.

He fled with the $200 set after an employee attempted to stop him, according to police.

Lanier is a convicted felon currently on probation and officers believe that he may be staying in the Rutherford County area.

Anyone with information on his location can call Crime Stoppers at 615-794-4000.