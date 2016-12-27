Everything you need to know about New Year’s Eve in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Jack Daniel’s Music City Midnight New Year’s Eve celebration in Nashville kicks off on Saturday afternoon.

The event will feature several hours of entertainment beginning at 4 p.m., a performance by singer Keith Urban at 11 p.m. followed by the Music Note drop at Midnight. Click here to view the full event schedule, hour by hour.

Mayor Megan Barry will raise the Music Note at 6:15 p.m. while accompanied by the Fisk Jubilee Singers.

The Music City Note drop will be streamed online by the city. Click here to watch.

Road closures for the event began on Monday, December 26. View a full list of closure here.

The city has issued a complete list of permitted and prohibited items for the night, click here to view the full list.

Parking will be available downtown and transportation including ride-sharing and shuttles will be offered from various points within the city. View details for parking and transportation here.

You can download Nashville New Year’s Eve app from the App Store or Google Play to view information ranging from music, the fireworks, and more.