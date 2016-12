NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Park rangers are working with the Civil Air Patrol to attempt to locate a reported missing plane Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

Great Smoky Mountains National Park received a report Monday at 7:35 p.m. that a missing single-engine airplane might have gone down in the central area of the park.

The plane was reported missing south of the Sevierville Airport.

No additional information is available at this time.