NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A water rescue team was called early Tuesday after a driver got stranded in high water.

It happened on Elm Hill Pike near Orr Avenue just before 2 a.m.

The driver and his passenger stalled out in two feet of water and had to call for help.

Both were able to get out of the vehicle and fire crews helped get their car out.

A drain in the area backed up, causing the flooding.