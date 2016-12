NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Christmas is a day late for Vanderbilt football fans as the team plays in their first bowl game of the Derek Mason-era Monday afternoon.

Vanderbilt University and North Carolina State face off in Shreveport, Louisiana in the Independence Bowl at 4 p.m.

The commodores went 6-6 this year, ending with back-to-back SEC wins over Ole Miss and Tennessee.

NC State also went 6-6.