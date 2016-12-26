University of Tennessee heads to Nashville for Music City Bowl

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – The University of Tennessee football team is looking to prove itself at the Franklin American Mortgage Music City Bowl.

After spending Christmas with their families, the team is expected to depart from Neyland Stadium on Monday.

The Volunteers will take on the Nebraska Cornhuskers on December 30 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville.

The game will feature a 3:30 p.m. E/T kickoff on ESPN.

The Volunteers are ranked No. 21 in the latest college football playoff rankings. The Cornhuskers are No. 21 in the latest Amway Coaches Poll and No. 24 in the latest AP Top 25 Poll.