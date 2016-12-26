Thunderstorms headed to Middle Tennessee later Monday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – It’s been windy, warm, and cloudy across Middle Tennessee for much of Monday, but storms are headed our way.

The live radar shows the rain will push from the west and hit our region around 10 p.m., moving through over the next several hours into early Tuesday. See the radar at wkrn.com/radar.

The storms could bring lightning, gusty winds, and heavy rain that could lead to isolated flooding.

After some early morning showers on Tuesday, skies will clear and temperatures will be a little cooler, running in the mid-50s for in the afternoon.

Wednesday will bring highs near 60 degrees with showers possible by evening time.

Colder air will plunge in for Thursday with highs in the mid-40s in a brisk northwesterly wind, dropping temps to the upper 20s Friday morning, and Friday will be sunny and cool for the Music City Bowl with highs in the mid-40s.

On New Year’s Eve Saturday, more rain will be returning, so we have to anticipate wet conditions for the evening celebrations. For more on the forecast, visit wkrn.com/forecast.