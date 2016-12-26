THP pilot helps Robertson County authorities locate missing man

ROBERTSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Tennessee Highway Patrol pilot helped Robertson County authorities locate a missing 73-year-old man Sunday.

The missing man was last seen going for a walk Sunday at 11:40 a.m.

The Robertson County Sheriff’s Office called in the THP Aviation division for assistance, and pilot Lieutenant Brad Lund flew to the location and began an aerial search of the area.

Lt. Lund located the missing man approximately ½ mile from his residence lying partially in a creek off of Distillery Road.

Authorities and Emergency Medical Services responded to the location given by the pilot and made contact with the man.

He was removed from the water and transported by EMS for medical treatment.

The THP said he is expected to recover from the incident.