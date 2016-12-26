The scams you need to look out for in 2017

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – As you get ready for the New Year, we are getting you ready for the scams and rip-offs that crooks are using to get your money.

In 2016, the money-making industry of fooling you into giving up your cash continued to boom.

According to the Better Business Bureau, some familiar scams remained the dominate schemes.

For a second year in a row, tax scams topped the complaints to the BBB. Someone calls you to say you have an unpaid tax debt and you need to load a gift card or prepaid card to pay that debt.

The AARP says the scam has racked in at least 43 million dollars over the past three years.

According to the AARP, the scam will likely grow in 2017 to target people with college loans and threaten arrest if you don’t pay a fictional federal student tax.

The IRS also warns you this year the agency expects an increase in hacking of tax professionals’ computers with bogus software to get your personal information.

A variation of the IRS scam is where someone calls to say you have a warrant or owe money.

It’s important to note the Federal Trade Commission made it illegal for telemarketers to ask for payment on prepaid cash cards.

And something else to look out for in 2017 is for people asking you to load money onto iTunes gift cards.

“Know who you are doing business with. Check out those companies, and don’t fall for the name game or people who knock on your door,” said Kathleen Calligan with the BBB. We spoke to her last spring and her advice holds true this year.

For more information, read the 10 steps to avoid scams from the BBB and check out their scam tracker.

Another area to be watchful for is charities that promise to help people touched by tragedy like the wildfires in East Tennessee.

A quick way to check out a charity is to search for it on GuideStar, a database of non-profit organizations.