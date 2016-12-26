Shoppers flee as North Carolina mall evacuated after fight

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina mall has been evacuated after a fight sent a crowd of after-Christmas shoppers fleeing.

Multiple news outlets report that numerous police and ambulances converged on the Cross Creek Mall on Monday afternoon after some type of altercation.

Few details were immediately available, including whether anyone was hurt.

Witness Hannah Pritchard tells WRAL-TV that she was leaving a store with her boyfriend when she saw police inside the mall among hundreds of shoppers.

She says that she saw a man being handcuffed, and she and her boyfriend quickly left. She described the situation as scary.