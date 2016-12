NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro Animal Control still has several animals in need of a forever home this holiday season.

Many of the shelter’s animals were adopted during the Operation Silent Night event, but around 15 dogs and cats were only fostered for the Christmas holiday.

Those animals have now returned to the shelter following their time away.

The shelter is open from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. and adoption fees are $25.

