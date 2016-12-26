New year means new laws: What’s changing for Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A new year means new laws. Several changes are going into effect regarding Tennessee laws this New Year’s Day.

The fee for lifetime handgun carry permits will decrease from $500 to $200 for existing permit holders. New applicants will have to pay $315.

Another law will lower the age for receiving a handgun carry permit from 21 years to 18. It applies to retired veterans, active duty service members, or people who were honorably discharged from the military.

Also on Sunday, if someone commits a vehicular homicide where drugs or alcohol were involved, that person will be ineligible for parole.

And finally, Tennessee breweries will be able to sell high gravity beer, raising the alcohol content from 6.2 to 10.1 percent.