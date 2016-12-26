Need to return any Christmas gifts? Some things to keep in mind

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – You might need to return some Christmas gifts simply because they may be the wrong color, size, or just not your style—but the clock is already running for returns at some stores.

On Monday, you would have thought it was the day before Christmas rather than the day after with bumper to bumper traffic at Opry Mills.

“We parked about a mile away in, like, the last parking spot,” shopper Mike Morrill said.

At Bass Pro Shops, more than 3,000 customers, including Morrill, had passed through the doors by early afternoon.

“It was easy, simple, fast; we just wanted to get a different color jacket,” Morrill told News 2.

Many waited patiently in line to return Christmas gifts, and Bass Pro Shops made it easy for customers to exchange them.

“They can come in they give us the product, we give them a gift card, they go out and shop and get what they want,” general manager Jim Osbourne said. “They may not choose that item, they may find something else they really want and are able to get that the way they want it instead what someone gifted to them.”

Exchanging unwanted Christmas gifts vary from store to store. There are a few do’s and don’ts to keep in mind.

It’s always a good idea to have the original receipt or a gift receipt with the original packaging.

If not there is a chance you’ll have to pay a restocking fee, and it’s probably not a good idea to return an item you’ve used.

Annette Anderson returned a gift her son received because it was damaged.

“It was a hat. I don’t know what you call it. It kind of goes down over your ears, and it was supposed to strap underneath the chin,” Anderson said. “It was missing the snap so I had to bring it back.”

Beware of some stores with strict return or exchange policies. With Apple products, you only have 14 days to return them.

Same with anything from Barnes and Noble, plus those items must be in new condition.

For Best Buy, the deadline to return is 15 days, and you’ll have to pay return shipping fees if you return by mail.