NC boy dies after construction truck rolls down hill, into home

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WKRN) — A 5-year-old boy died Monday when a construction struck rolled down a hill and crashed into his North Carolina home.

According to WNCN, man has since been charged in the 1 p.m. incident that took place in Hillsborough, about 14 miles west of Durham.

It happened on Dogwood Bloom Lane where new homes are being built. Authorities said the truck was being loaded with dirt when it rolled away from the work area.

The truck went down a hill, hit a light pole, and then hit a boy in a driveway and crashed into a home. While the boy’s identity has not been released, officials said he lived where the accident took place.

Alejandro Suarez was charged with misdemeanor death by vehicle, Hillsborough town officials told WNCN in an email. He was booked into the Orange County jail on $10,000 bond.

“Suarez was determined to be responsible for control of the vehicle,” officials said.

A resident in the Forest Ridge community reported there were several kids playing in the driveway at the time. The others were able to get out of the way at time.