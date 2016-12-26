Nashville airport crowded as travelers take to the skies

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — There were only a few flight cancellations and delays at Nashville International Airport on the morning after Christmas.

Monday morning, the airport reported two cancellations– flights to Baltimore and Washington DC– as well as one delay.

At times though, the check-in lines were unavoidably long, but the security lines averaged about a 10 to 20 minute wait time.

Many passengers expected longer lines, so they arrived hours before their flight.

“We had to drive like an hour to get here, so we woke up very early and we’re very sleepy,” said one airline passenger.

Her companion chimed in, “We have a lot of time to talk to a newscaster, so.”

