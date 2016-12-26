Man shot on Second Avenue near downtown Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man was shot not far from downtown Nashville Monday night.

Metro police said the victim was hanging out in a yard in the 1000 block of Second Avenue South when he heard a shot from the alley before 7:30 p.m.

He was hit once in his hip and leg area and taken to a Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

Authorities say the victim did not see a suspect. A shell casing was located near the victim.

Further details have not been released. No arrests have been made.