Goodwill expects large amount of donations as 2016 ends

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Goodwill Industries of Middle Tennessee expects a large amount of donations this week as 2016 comes to a close.
The company says that each year from Dec. 26 to Dec. 31, donations rise dramatically.
Here are a few things to keep in mind when donating to Goodwill:
- Prepare an inventory of your items to be donated before going to Goodwill. The IRS allows a deduction for each item, but it is up to the donor to estimate each item’s value.
- When decluttering your home, consider the One-Year Rule: If you haven’t worn it, used it or played it in one year, it is probably time to donate it.
- Donors wishing to claim tax deductions for their donations can easily do so at mygoodwilldonation.org, or they can request a paper receipt from the attendant when dropping off their donations.
- Please remove hangers from clothing.
- If you have a single donation worth more than $500, you will need to complete IRS Form 8283. You will also need a qualified written appraisal.
- Be certain you are donating to a legitimate charity. Resources for research include the Tennessee Secretary of State’s Office and charity-rating agencies such as GuideStar.
Locations and hours can be found online at www.giveit2goodwill.org, under the “Donate” tab.