COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WKRN) – Both an American an P.O.W. flag are flying proudly again outside the Maury County VA Clinic in Columbia.

News 2 spoke with a local veteran last week who was concerned after the flags were removed.

Previously, retired U.S. Army Sgt. Larry Nicholson said they should put the flags back up since the veterans are the ones who defended it.

It turned out the flags hadn’t been flying for months, but after our story aired, the flags were added back to the pole.