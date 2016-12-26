Family, friends mourn 16-year-old killed in unsolved murder

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – One week after he was killed along a windy Bordeaux road, family and friends of Ricky Hambrick gathered to speak out against senseless violence.

After the longest week of her life, Courtney Hambrick finds herself back on a corner near Mattie Street and East Lane.

“Right here on this corner, a week ago today,” she noted.

Monday night, she was surrounded by family and friends. Many had candles in hand, huddled close, to remember her 16-year-old son.

“Ricky, though taken early, he lived a full life. He had respected that some of us haven’t learned yet,” exclaimed one man in the crowd.

“He’s in heaven, and he’s gonna always be here,” said his mother. “He’s not here in the flesh, but his spirit is here.”

According to the Partners in the Struggle organization, Hambrick is one of 11 killed by gun violence in Nashville this month alone.

Questions still swirl around Hambrick’s death, who was found dead last Tuesday. Last his family heard, Ricky would be staying the night at a friend’s house.

“I hurt, and I’m angry how they did it,” said Courtney. “It’s just the violence; everybody needs to stop the killing, needs to stop the senseless killing.”

Partners in the Struggle will be holding an event Tuesday to speak out against gun violence in the area.

It’s scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. at McNairy Hill United Primitive Baptist Church at 522 Meridian St, Nashville, TN 37207.

