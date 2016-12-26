Amazon, Goodwill team up to use empty shipping boxes

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTNH) — With the holidays behind us, many of us have tons of boxes left in our houses. If you don’t have room in your garbage, two companies are teaming up so we can recycle them a different way.

Amazon and Goodwill have teamed up for charity as a way to get more people to donate to the “Give Back Box Program”. You can donate items you no longer want and ship them to goodwill for free.

Just follow these steps to take part:

Empty your old amazon shipping box. Fill the box with stuff you don’t want. Then print a *free* shipping label at GiveBackBox.com. Drop your box off at UPS or the U.S. Postal Service. They’ll deliver it to the nearest participating Goodwill location.

For more information on the program or to print your free shipping label click here.