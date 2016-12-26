4 Cocke County jail inmates at large after climbing through hole in bathroom

COCKE COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — Authorities have caught two of the six Cocke County inmates that escaped from the county’s jail annex early Sunday morning but continue their search for the remaining four.

The Cocke County Sheriff’s Office said the inmates escaped after a water leak occurred behind a wall-unit stainless steel toilet.

Reports show the bolts holding the unit rusted out and there was prior damage to the concrete due to plumbing repairs.

The inmates then vandalized the toilet, removing it from the wall, and gained access to a hole which led outside of the facility.

One inmate, identified as John Mark Speir, was captured at a residence in the Cosby community. Two people were charged with harboring him.

Inmate Steven Lewis was also captured after a foot chase by officers in the Carson Springs Community.

The remaining four fugitives are still on the run. They have been identified as:

• John Thomas Shehee, 28, was facing criminal charges for arson, criminal trespassing, and theft of property under $500.00.

• Harce Wade Allen, 28, was in custody for violation of probation. Allen was serving a 45-day jail sentence.

• Eric S. Click, 29, was awaiting trial for evading arrest, possession of schedule II substance, driving while suspended, probation violation and joy riding.

• David Wayne Frazier, 54, was in custody for aggravated robbery and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon. Frazier is considered to be dangerous and was awaiting trial for his charges

Anyone with information to the whereabouts of the remaining four fugitives is asked to contact central dispatch at 423-623-3064 or the Cocke County jail at 423-623-6023.