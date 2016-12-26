1 killed, 1 injured in Symsonia crash

SYMSONIA, Ky. (WKRN) – A Mayfield, Kentucky teen is dead and his cousin injured after a wreck in Kentucky Sunday night.

It happened shortly before 8 p.m. in Symsonia, Kentucky.

The Kentucky State Police say 18-year-old Ivan Sanchez was driving northbound on KY 131 in Symsonia to a family gathering when he lost control of his car at a curve and hit a tree.

Sanchez was killed and his 16-year-old passenger, Jerardo Arellano, was transported to TriStar Skyline Medical Center in Nashville with life-threatening injuries.

Both teens were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.