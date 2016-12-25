3 killed in crash on Vietnam Veterans Boulevard West in Gallatin

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – A portion of Vietnam Veterans Boulevard westbound at Big Station Camp Boulevard is closed due to a fatal crash Sunday.

The crash was first reported at 6:13 p.m.

A Gallatin officer on scene told News 2 that five people were inside the vehicle at the time of the crash. Three were killed, an adult male and female as well as a male juvenile.

A female juvenile and infant were injured and taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

Officers said the vehicle lost control, but no other details are known at this time.

Westbound lanes are closed at this time and the roadway is not expected to be cleared until 11 p.m. Traffic has been rerouted down Greenlea Boulevard.

Click here to view the News 2 Traffic Tracker map.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.