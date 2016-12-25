Police looking for 2 women in connection with 3 robberies

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police are looking for two women they believe robbed three Nashville businesses within an hour.

The first robbery happened on Saturday night just before Midnight at the Shell gas station on Murfreesboro Pike near Mt. View Elementary school.

Just 30 minutes later the suspects then reportedly robbed the Mapco at 2101 Murfreesboro Pike near Una Elementary School.

The third robbery happened at the Speedway at 710 Murfreesboro Pike just after 1:00 a.m. Sunday.

Metro Nashville Police are investigating all three robberies as if they are related.

Police said one of the suspects is approximately 5 foot 5 inches tall and was wearing a red beanie, aviator sunglasses, a black leather jacket with a white stripe and jeans.

The other suspect is around 5 foot 8 inches and was wearing a black beanie.

The car they used is believed to be a black ‘90s model Oldsmobile or Impala.

If you have any information contact Crime Stoppers immediately at 615-74-CRIME.