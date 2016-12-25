Police investigating road rage incident, fatal shooting in Nashville.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police are investigating a road rage incident that lead to a fatal shooting south of downtown Nashville.

The shooting happened on Elm Hill Pike near Spence Lane just after Midnight on Sunday.

According to Metro Nashville Police, there was a road rage incident which lead to an argument between the two drivers. During that confrontation at least one shot was fired.

The victim was hit in the torso and was found dead at the scene.

The driver who shot the gun and a witness who was in the car in the victim both remained at the scene and have been questioned by police.