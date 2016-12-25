MJPD describe encounter with man in red suit

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) – As the sun went down in Wilson County the Mt. Juliet Police Department started getting flooded with unusal phone calls.

Officers were told to be on the lookout as milk and cookies went missing from several homes and presents were left behind.

One dispatcher was flummoxed by a call.

“What do you have going on?” the dispatcher said. “You saw what now? A man in a red suit flying over Providence?!”

Then, the man was spotted by an MJPD officer on patrol.

“I just got flagged down by a quite jolly fellow,” the officer said as he radioed back to the station. “The jolly fellow wants to wish everyone a Merry Christmas.”