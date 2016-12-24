Woman shot during robbery attempt while walking to car in north Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A woman was shot in the chest during a robbery attempt in north Nashville early Saturday morning.

Metro police reported the shooting occurred as the woman was leaving a nightclub on Hampton Street around 2 a.m.

She was walking back to her car when the suspect attempted to rob her near the intersection of Hampton Street and Avondale Circle, according to police.

The suspect fired one shot, striking the woman in the arm and chest.

She was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

Police described the suspect as a black man with dreadlocks who fled the scene in a Chevy Impala with a temporary tag.

No additional information was immediately released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.