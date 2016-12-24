Wish granted! Sumner County girl receives school bus for Christmas

SUMNER COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – This will be a Christmas Eve a little girl in Sumner County will never forget.

Twelve-year-old Gabby Howell asked for a school bus for Christmas—and that’s what she received.

Gabby was born with a rare brain disease called bilateral periventricular nodular heterotopia. It affects only one in a million, and those affected must be cared for their entire lives. Gabby likes to pretend that she’s driving, so a school bus was the perfect gift in her eyes.

Gallatin High School senior Jessi Smith led the effort to make Gabby’s Christmas wish come true. Others in the community also jumped in to help with donations and manpower.

Within a matter of weeks, the project was complete.

On Saturday, Santa and others delivered the school bus to the family’s Westmoreland farm.

The gift may have been too big to put under a tree, but it’s a present Gabby will always appreciate.