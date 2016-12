NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Members of the Tennessee Titans’ defense will never be accused of lacking in Christmas spirit.

The linebackers donned colorful, Christmas-themed suits ahead of their flight to Jacksonville for Saturday’s game.

The Titans game against Jacksonville is the team’s first chance of claiming the AFC South since 2008.

If you weren't already in the Christmas spirit, please allow our linebackers to help you. 🎅🏼🎄 pic.twitter.com/SuF4rrWbER — Tennessee Titans (@Titans) December 23, 2016

Big Shoutout to @OppoSuits for hooking the LBs up for the Holidays!!! #TitanUp#BeatTheJags pic.twitter.com/f6nUCpu5Gw — Brian Orakpo (@rak98) December 23, 2016